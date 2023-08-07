Yellowhammer today

He was sitting in the bushes this time which makes for a nicer picture. It was lucky that he stayed there long enough for me to get a few shots of him.



I did actually see the kestrel again as well as a red kite but the kite flew off far away in the distance.



Thank you for getting yesterday's kestrel on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.