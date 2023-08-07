Previous
Yellowhammer today by rosiekind
Photo 4282

Yellowhammer today

He was sitting in the bushes this time which makes for a nicer picture. It was lucky that he stayed there long enough for me to get a few shots of him.

I did actually see the kestrel again as well as a red kite but the kite flew off far away in the distance.

Thank you for getting yesterday's kestrel on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
7th August 2023

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
