Caught in the bath by rosiekind
Caught in the bath

I had just topped up one of the birdbaths and Robbie didn't waste any time having a nice bath. He stayed there for ages so I think he was really enjoying it.

Thank you for getting yesterday's yellowhammer on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
