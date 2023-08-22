Previous
Juicy blackberries by rosiekind
Juicy blackberries

I picked some blackberries this morning to put in an apple and blackberry crumble for pudding tonight. These were taken up at RSPB Sandy when I went for a walk this afternoon.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1177% complete

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of the different stages, I love these berries!
August 22nd, 2023  
