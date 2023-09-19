Previous
Dear little blue tit by rosiekind
Photo 4325

Dear little blue tit

I haven’t taken any photos today so this is a filler but I love this photo that I found on my iPad.

Thank you for getting yesterday’s photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1184% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Outstanding capture!
September 19th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
September 19th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Super capture of his pose
September 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise