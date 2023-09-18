Previous
Two little sweetie pies by rosiekind
Photo 4324

Two little sweetie pies

At one time there were 4 or 5 long tailed tits on the feeder but I liked this photo of the two of them because I could se both of their faces. I hope you like them too.

It has poured with rain today and we had a thunderstorm last night. Despite having the bedroom curtains closed, I could see the lightening. It was terrific.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's photos on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Rosie Kind

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Love to see your long-tailed-tits - I have never seen these in my garden !
September 18th, 2023  
