Two little sweetie pies

At one time there were 4 or 5 long tailed tits on the feeder but I liked this photo of the two of them because I could se both of their faces. I hope you like them too.



It has poured with rain today and we had a thunderstorm last night. Despite having the bedroom curtains closed, I could see the lightening. It was terrific.



