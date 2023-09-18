Sign up
Previous
Photo 4324
Two little sweetie pies
At one time there were 4 or 5 long tailed tits on the feeder but I liked this photo of the two of them because I could se both of their faces. I hope you like them too.
It has poured with rain today and we had a thunderstorm last night. Despite having the bedroom curtains closed, I could see the lightening. It was terrific.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's photos on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
1
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
16
Comments 1
1
Fav's 2
2
365
NIKON D500
Taken
18th September 2023 12:31pm
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
long-tailed-tits
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love to see your long-tailed-tits - I have never seen these in my garden !
September 18th, 2023
