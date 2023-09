Waiting their turn

These 2 little blue tits clung onto the twig waiting their turn at the feeder. It was a busy time so they were very patient waiting quietly.



The trees are starting to shed their leaves so I have been busy out in the garden raking them up. I have filled 2 green bins and they won't be emptied until a week tomorrow. I can understand why the Americans call autumn the fall.



