What have you got there? by rosiekind
What have you got there?

Here’s Bas our lovely cockatoo watching Steve with his phone. He’s a very clever boy but I don’t think he can read text messages.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Rosie Kind

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful ! Bas is very interested in Steve's phone - You never know , he may be fluent in text!!
September 16th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Awww.......so interested..........
September 16th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Bas looks so sweet
September 16th, 2023  
Dawn ace
How lovely
September 16th, 2023  
