Previous
Photo 4322
What have you got there?
Here’s Bas our lovely cockatoo watching Steve with his phone. He’s a very clever boy but I don’t think he can read text messages.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
4
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPad (8th generation)
Taken
12th September 2023 7:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
steve
,
bird
,
cockatoo
,
bas
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful ! Bas is very interested in Steve's phone - You never know , he may be fluent in text!!
September 16th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Awww.......so interested..........
September 16th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Bas looks so sweet
September 16th, 2023
Dawn
ace
How lovely
September 16th, 2023
