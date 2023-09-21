Previous
I was so pleased to see this lovely kingfisher today by rosiekind
I was so pleased to see this lovely kingfisher today

I have spent a lovely morning photographing this beautiful bird. They are such a pleasure to see and getting photos is a great bonus.

Thank you for getting yesterday's red kite on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

