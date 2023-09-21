Sign up
Previous
Photo 4327
I was so pleased to see this lovely kingfisher today
I have spent a lovely morning photographing this beautiful bird. They are such a pleasure to see and getting photos is a great bonus.
Thank you for getting yesterday's red kite on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
21st September 2023 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
kingfisher
,
gadespring
