One of my favourite little birds by rosiekind
Photo 4328

One of my favourite little birds

Not quite as stunning as the kingfisher from yesterday but the blue tits at least visit me in my garden. I always love to see them.

Thank you for getting all 3 of yesterday's kingfisher photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
