Austin 7

I have been to the classic car show this morning which is where I saw this lovely little car. Steve has one that lives in the shed and he's had his since he was 13 so it's been with him for 60 years! It was nice chatting to the owner of this one and there were 3 adults and 2 children travelling inside.



