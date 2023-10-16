Sign up
Previous
Photo 4352
BOGOF
I was pleased to get 2 in the same photo and not being on a feeder for a change. The birds seem to be visiting regularly again now that it's colder so there are benefits from being cold!
Thank you for getting yesterday's photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10371
photos
167
followers
54
following
1192% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
16th October 2023 12:36pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
blue-tits
,
conifer-tree
