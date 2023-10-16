Previous
BOGOF by rosiekind
BOGOF

I was pleased to get 2 in the same photo and not being on a feeder for a change. The birds seem to be visiting regularly again now that it's colder so there are benefits from being cold!

Thank you for getting yesterday's photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
