Posing nicely

I went up to RSPB Sandy today as the sun was shining but it's forecast to rain tomorrow. It was nice to see the goldfinch and blue tit feeding together. I didn't realise that blue tits like nyger seed and I do have a nyger feeder in my garden but none of the birds seem to like it.



Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.