Previous
Perching by rosiekind
Photo 4354

Perching

This great tit was waiting his turn at the feeder. I stick bits of branches in the ground so that I can have a natural perch for them as it makes for a better photo.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1192% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise