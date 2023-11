Naughty Squizzer

Because his mate was on the nut box, Squizzer decided to steal nuts meant for the birds. Such a naughty boy. I only put this feeder out where it is because the blue tits kept looking in the nut box. Unfortunately Squizzer and his mates have made a hole in the plastic front. They are such naughty boys!



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.