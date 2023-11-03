Previous
I'll spread my wings by rosiekind
Photo 4370

I'll spread my wings

I didn't see the egret today but these cormorants kindly spread their wings for me. I have had a good walk today as the sun has been shining but it's still quite breezy.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's lovers on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
