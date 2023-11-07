Sign up
Previous
Photo 4374
A lovely little robin
I went for a walk this morning up at the RSPB Sandy where I saw this lovely little robin who kindly posed for me.
Thank you for getting yesterday's nuthatch on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciatd.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10406
photos
165
followers
54
following
Tags
bird
,
robin
,
rspb-sandy
