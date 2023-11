He's looking rather tatty

When this little robin came for a tuck in, I thought he looked rather tatty. However, it is a wet day again and I can't believe it when I hear on the TV news for East Anglia that we haven't had much rain fall. How did they work that out!!!? It seems as though it never stops at the moment.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.