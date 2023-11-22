Squizzer

This is a filler as I have had a rather busy day. This morning I went for my physio and it was a long appointment as I am going to be treated with Apos Therapy so I was measured for the boot I will need to wear in the house for half an hour each day. It will correct my walking to relieve the pain in my arthritic knee. I hope it will work well and I do have every confidence in it. If I had to pay it would cost £5000 so I think I am lucky having this treatment on the NHS.



This afternoon I have been raking up leaves in the garden so no time for taking photos.



Thank you for getting yesterday's starlings on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.



