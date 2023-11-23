Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4390
I wonder what she was saying
My photos today were not very good but I was pleased to see this lovely female kingfisher. I'm not sure what she was saying when she sat on the stick.
Thank you for getting Squizzer on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10433
photos
164
followers
54
following
1202% complete
View this month »
4383
4384
4385
4386
4387
4388
4389
4390
Latest from all albums
4385
4386
4387
3484
4388
4389
3485
4390
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
23rd November 2023 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
female
,
kingfisher
,
gadespring
Sue Cooper
ace
A fabulous capture. Fav.
November 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close