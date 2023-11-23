Previous
I wonder what she was saying by rosiekind
I wonder what she was saying

My photos today were not very good but I was pleased to see this lovely female kingfisher. I'm not sure what she was saying when she sat on the stick.

Thank you for getting Squizzer on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Rosie Kind

Sue Cooper ace
A fabulous capture. Fav.
November 23rd, 2023  
