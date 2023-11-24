Previous
What a lovely voice by rosiekind
What a lovely voice

This little robin sits on the telegraph wire in our garden every day. When I come home and see and hear him, it really brightens up my day. He kept his promise to sing for me so that I could take his photo and I just had to post this one. I used to have a robin who ate from my hand and I wish this little bird would do the same. Never mind, at least I see him and he sings for me.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's kingfisher photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
24th November 2023

Rosie Kind

