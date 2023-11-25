Previous
Such a little poser by rosiekind
Photo 4392

Such a little poser

I think the blue tits like to pose for me. I just had to take this photo as the little bird sat there so beautifully.

Thank you for getting yesterday's singing robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this gorgeous bird, such beautiful colours.
November 25th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A beauty!
November 25th, 2023  
