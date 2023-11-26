Previous
Having an early lunch by rosiekind
Photo 4393

Having an early lunch

As I walked around the village I had to stop and take a photo of two of the rescue horses. They were tucking in to the grass. I'm glad I don't have to eat grass but I expect they really like it.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
26th November 2023

Rosie Kind

