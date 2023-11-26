Sign up
Previous
Photo 4393
Having an early lunch
As I walked around the village I had to stop and take a photo of two of the rescue horses. They were tucking in to the grass. I'm glad I don't have to eat grass but I expect they really like it.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10439
photos
165
followers
54
following
1203% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
26th November 2023 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
field
,
horses
,
village
Leave a Comment
