Greenfinch visiting this morning

It was nice to see this little greenfinch this morning who came to enjoy the sunflower hearts. The weather is cold and wet and not a good day to go out walking so this was taken through the kitchen window again. The magpie seems to be visiting every day now although I didn't get any photos of him.



Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.