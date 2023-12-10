Previous
Red legged partridge by rosiekind
Photo 4406

Red legged partridge

I saw this bird when I went to RSPB Sandy this afternoon. Steve wanted to buy his Christmas cards. I have already sent mine.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Rosie Kind

