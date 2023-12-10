Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4406
Red legged partridge
I saw this bird when I went to RSPB Sandy this afternoon. Steve wanted to buy his Christmas cards. I have already sent mine.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10459
photos
165
followers
54
following
1207% complete
View this month »
4399
4400
4401
4402
4403
4404
4405
4406
Latest from all albums
3494
4401
3495
4402
4403
4404
4405
4406
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
10th December 2023 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
game-bird
,
red-legged-partridge
,
rspb-sandy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close