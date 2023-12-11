Sign up
Previous
Photo 4407
Still a rose in the garden
I have been busy raking leaves in the garden this morning so haven't had time for anything else. When I was out there I noticed this little rose bud and thought it would have to do today.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
2
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10460
photos
165
followers
54
following
1207% complete
View this month »
4400
4401
4402
4403
4404
4405
4406
4407
Latest from all albums
4401
3495
4402
4403
4404
4405
4406
4407
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
11th December 2023 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
rose
,
garden
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully captured
December 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
Stunning rose and capture.
December 11th, 2023
