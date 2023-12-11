Previous
Still a rose in the garden by rosiekind
Still a rose in the garden

I have been busy raking leaves in the garden this morning so haven't had time for anything else. When I was out there I noticed this little rose bud and thought it would have to do today.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Corinne C ace
Beautifully captured
Diana ace
Stunning rose and capture.
