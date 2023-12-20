Previous
Another photo of the hoopoe by rosiekind
I have taken photos today but I haven’t booted up my laptop so here’s another filler. This brings back memories from such a long time ago.

Thank you for getting yesterdays photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot ! and a lovely little bird ! fav
December 20th, 2023  
