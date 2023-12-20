Sign up
Previous
Photo 4415
Another photo of the hoopoe
I have taken photos today but I haven’t booted up my laptop so here’s another filler. This brings back memories from such a long time ago.
Thank you for getting yesterdays photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
hoopoe
,
wood-lane
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot ! and a lovely little bird ! fav
December 20th, 2023
