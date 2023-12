Bas our cockatoo

Bas is very demanding today and just seems to want to be out playing in the kitchen. However I have been busy making granola which takes up quite a lot of time. It's a recipe that I got from the chef at our camp when I went for a safari to Massai Mara in Kenya. I have been eating this for my breakfast every day since 2019. It's such a lovely breakfast and I make enough to last me a month.



