Previous
Photo 4416
Our friendly robin
Unfortunately this robin doesn’t feed from my hand like Robbie used to do. However I am always pleased to see him in my garden
Thank you for getting yesterday’s hoopoe on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
robin
