What are you doing in there?
What are you doing in there?

Because Squizzer has made a big hole in his nut box, the blue tits seem to think it's a good place to get their nuts despite having 2 nut feeders of their own. What silly birds they are!

Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
22nd December 2023

Rosie Kind

