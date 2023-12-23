Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4418
This made me smile
When I walked around the village the other day and saw one of our neighbours well. I thought the words were most appropriate but it did make me smile.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10474
photos
165
followers
54
following
1210% complete
View this month »
4411
4412
4413
4414
4415
4416
4417
4418
Latest from all albums
4412
4413
4414
4415
4416
3498
4417
4418
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
20th December 2023 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
well
,
neighbours-garden
,
all-wrapped-up
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close