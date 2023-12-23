Previous
This made me smile by rosiekind
Photo 4418

This made me smile

When I walked around the village the other day and saw one of our neighbours well. I thought the words were most appropriate but it did make me smile.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1210% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise