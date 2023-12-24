Sign up
Previous
Photo 4419
Great tit
Another filler I’m afraid. I took this through the kitchen window the other day. The great tit didn’t stay for long so I had to be quick to get this.
Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs. May I wish all my friends a very happy Christmas and a healthy new year.
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
1
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10475
photos
164
followers
54
following
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
great-tit
Peter
ace
Well captured in lovely detail Rosie:)
December 24th, 2023
