Great tit by rosiekind
Photo 4419

Great tit

Another filler I’m afraid. I took this through the kitchen window the other day. The great tit didn’t stay for long so I had to be quick to get this.

Thanks for all your kind comments and Favs. May I wish all my friends a very happy Christmas and a healthy new year.

24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Rosie Kind

Peter ace
Well captured in lovely detail Rosie:)
December 24th, 2023  
