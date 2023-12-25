Previous
Christmas breakfast by rosiekind
Photo 4420

Christmas breakfast

Happy Christmas everyone! Squizzer stopped by for his breakfast and looked as though he was enjoying it. We are going to our friends soon but I hope everyone has a good time wherever they are.

Thank you for getting yesterday's great tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1210% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise