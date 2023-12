One of my favourite birds

After Bas of course! I walked round the village where I saw this beautiful red kite and he seemed to follow me which I was pleased about. I had lots of opportunity to take some photos of him. I was just pleased that I hadn't taken my camera with the 500mm prime lens as he would have been too close and I would have chopped off part of his body.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.