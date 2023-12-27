Previous
Naughty Squizzer by rosiekind
Photo 4422

Naughty Squizzer

He has been really naughty stealing the bird food. In this shot he's been stealing sunflower hearts and in the other shot I will put in my other album, he's after the suet balls. What a naughty boy!

27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
