Previous
Photo 4422
Naughty Squizzer
He has been really naughty stealing the bird food. In this shot he's been stealing sunflower hearts and in the other shot I will put in my other album, he's after the suet balls. What a naughty boy!
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
feeder
,
squizzer
