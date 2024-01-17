Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4443
I wonder what he was saying
It's not often I get a photo like this so I just had to post it. I haven't a clue who he was talking to but he obviously had a lot to say.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10512
photos
162
followers
54
following
1217% complete
View this month »
4436
4437
4438
4439
4440
4441
4442
4443
Latest from all albums
3508
4439
3509
4440
4441
3510
4442
4443
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
17th January 2024 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
blackbird
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close