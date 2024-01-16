Sign up
Photo 4442
Photo 4442
Proud as a peacock
I saw this fellow down at Danish Camp this morning. It's not a very good photo as I had to shoot it through the wire fence which is probably why it's misty on the right hand side.
Thank you for getting yesterday's long tailed tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
peacock
,
village
,
danish-camp
