Photo 4441
They never let me down
When I haven't got anything else to post, the long tailed tits are there posing for me outside the kitchen window! Such dear little birds and they usually come together - about 6 of them.
Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
15th January 2024 11:49am
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
long-tailed-tit
