They never let me down by rosiekind
Photo 4441

They never let me down

When I haven't got anything else to post, the long tailed tits are there posing for me outside the kitchen window! Such dear little birds and they usually come together - about 6 of them.

Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Rosie Kind

