Previous
Photo 4444
Beetle
This beetle was sitting on a log destined for my log burner but I left him where he was because I thought he would find his way back home.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
1
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Tags
log
,
beetle
,
garden
Lesley
ace
Very kind of you. He’s probably hiding from the weather.
January 18th, 2024
