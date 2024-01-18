Previous
Beetle by rosiekind
Photo 4444

Beetle

This beetle was sitting on a log destined for my log burner but I left him where he was because I thought he would find his way back home.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1217% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Very kind of you. He’s probably hiding from the weather.
January 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise