He couldn't open his beak any wider

This lovely robin posed so nicely for me that I just had to take his photo. He sang so beautifully and it made my day. I walked down to the lock which is a good walk in the village and I saw a few people on the cycle track as I walked. It was mainly cyclists, some of which were friendly and spoke and others just rode straight past. It's funny how different people can be and I will speak to anyone.



