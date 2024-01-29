Previous
He couldn't open his beak any wider by rosiekind
He couldn't open his beak any wider

This lovely robin posed so nicely for me that I just had to take his photo. He sang so beautifully and it made my day. I walked down to the lock which is a good walk in the village and I saw a few people on the cycle track as I walked. It was mainly cyclists, some of which were friendly and spoke and others just rode straight past. It's funny how different people can be and I will speak to anyone.

Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
