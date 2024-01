Great spotted woodpecker

This is a filler as I haven’t been out with my camera today. I did take some photos through the kitchen window but I haven’t uploaded them yet and I don’t want to disturb our lovely cockatoo Bas who is asleep in his cage. I shall have to try harder tomorrow. In the meantime, thank you for getting both of yesterday’s photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.