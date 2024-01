They're obviously friends

The great tit and blue tit were sitting close together in the gorse. I went up to RSPB Sandy this afternoon and I haven't been up there for ages despite being a member. I didn't really see an awful lot but it was nice watching these little birds together.



I can't believe how quickly this month has gone by as it will be February tomorrow.



Thank you for getting yesterday's woodpecker on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.