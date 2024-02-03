Sign up
Previous
Photo 4460
Sharing the bird bath
Not quite like going down to the pub but these 2 were having a drink together. I was surprised that they were so genial with each other.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
3rd February 2024 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
birdbath
,
starling
,
wood-pigeon
