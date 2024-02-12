Previous
Collared dove by rosiekind
Photo 4469

Collared dove

It is a lovely sunny day today for a change so I went out for a walk with my camera. I saw this little collared dove sitting in a tree and just had to take a photo.

Thank you for getting one of yesterday's ducks on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Rosie Kind

