Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4469
Collared dove
It is a lovely sunny day today for a change so I went out for a walk with my camera. I saw this little collared dove sitting in a tree and just had to take a photo.
Thank you for getting one of yesterday's ducks on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10554
photos
159
followers
53
following
1224% complete
View this month »
4462
4463
4464
4465
4466
4467
4468
4469
Latest from all albums
3523
4466
3524
4467
3525
4468
3526
4469
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
12th February 2024 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
village
,
collared-dove
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close