Previous
Photo 4470
Not just chips - M&S chips
It made me laugh when I saw this pigeon eating a chip from last night's dinner. I really put it out for Mr Fox but unfortunately there won't be any for him tonight/1
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
2
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10556
photos
159
followers
53
following
1224% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
13th February 2024 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
chip
,
pigeon
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha.....a pigeon of good taste obviously !
February 13th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha !!
February 13th, 2024
