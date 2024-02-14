Sign up
Previous
Photo 4471
Valentine flowers
I'm a lucky girl to get some lovely flowers for Valentines Day and they look so beautiful.
Thank you for getting yesterday's "posh" pigeon on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
4
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10559
photos
159
followers
53
following
1224% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
14th February 2024 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roses
,
valentines-flowers
Barb
ace
So beautiful!
February 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
You are lucky, they are beautiful.
February 14th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
Some very lovely blooms there......
February 14th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
Beautiful roses.
February 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
