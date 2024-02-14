Previous
Valentine flowers by rosiekind
Photo 4471

Valentine flowers

I'm a lucky girl to get some lovely flowers for Valentines Day and they look so beautiful.

Thank you for getting yesterday's "posh" pigeon on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1224% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
So beautiful!
February 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
You are lucky, they are beautiful.
February 14th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Some very lovely blooms there......
February 14th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
Beautiful roses.
February 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise