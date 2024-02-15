Previous
Woody woodpecker by rosiekind
Photo 4472

Woody woodpecker

I saw this lovely woodpecker up at RSPB Sandy this afternoon when I went for a walk. It was so mild - 18 degrees so it was very pleasant.

Thank you for getting 2 of my photos on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1225% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
Fabulous. Fav.
February 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise