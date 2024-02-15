Sign up
Previous
Photo 4472
Woody woodpecker
I saw this lovely woodpecker up at RSPB Sandy this afternoon when I went for a walk. It was so mild - 18 degrees so it was very pleasant.
Thank you for getting 2 of my photos on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10562
photos
159
followers
53
following
1225% complete
4465
4466
4467
4468
4469
4470
4471
4472
3527
4470
2133
3528
4471
2134
3529
4472
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
15th February 2024 3:11pm
bird
,
female
,
great-spotted-woodpecker
,
rspb-sandy
Sue Cooper
ace
Fabulous. Fav.
February 15th, 2024
