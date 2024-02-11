Male tufted duck

I had to look in my bird book to identify this duck as I am not very good at knowing the different types. There are many at Danish Camp where I took this through the fence.



Danish Camp is our local visitor centre and is very popular with people from all around. Quite often the car park is full to overflowing as they serve nice food and hot and cold drinks including a licensed bar.



Thank you for getting yesterday's dog on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.