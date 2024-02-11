Previous
Male tufted duck by rosiekind
Photo 4468

Male tufted duck

I had to look in my bird book to identify this duck as I am not very good at knowing the different types. There are many at Danish Camp where I took this through the fence.

Danish Camp is our local visitor centre and is very popular with people from all around. Quite often the car park is full to overflowing as they serve nice food and hot and cold drinks including a licensed bar.

Thank you for getting yesterday's dog on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1224% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise