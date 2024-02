It's becoming a bit more spring like

The crocuses are flowering in the garden so it seems like spring is on it's way although the rain doesn't seem to have got the message. It was nice when I went out for a walk before lunch but it has been raining on and off since.



Today would have been my Mum's birthday and I always wish her a happy one wherever she is bless her. Hopefully she was reunited with my lovely father in heaven.



