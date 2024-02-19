Sign up
Previous
Photo 4476
Look who I met today
I saw this girl riding her horse towards me as I walked around the village. I told her that I had taken her photo and asked whether she minded but she was OK with it.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10569
photos
159
followers
53
following
1226% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
19th February 2024 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
horse
,
girl
,
village
,
rider
