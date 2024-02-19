Previous
Look who I met today by rosiekind
Look who I met today

I saw this girl riding her horse towards me as I walked around the village. I told her that I had taken her photo and asked whether she minded but she was OK with it.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Rosie Kind

