Previous
Dining together by rosiekind
Photo 4491

Dining together

I went for a walk up at RSPB this afternoon where I saw these lovely birds having a meal. The one on the left is a great tit and the blue tit is on the right.

Thank you for getting yesterday's stonechat on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1230% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise